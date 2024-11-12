Medical services advancing: Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

Bhubaneswar: Advancement in medical science has generated hope that most ailments can be cured by lessening human misery, said Law, Works and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

“Today, things have become super-specialised and research-oriented. New technology has made it possible to find treatment for all kinds of ailments,” Harichandan said while speaking at the inaugural programme of the two-day 5th annual conference of Odisha Arthroscopy Society held at Siksha O Anusandhan Deemed to be University here on Saturday.

The new surgical interventions have become cost-effective, less painful and bloodless, he said.

“With the boundaries of knowledge expanding, we hope that medical service will improve greatly by 2036,” he said. Odisha will be completing 100 years of statehood in 2036.

Dr Tanmay Mohanty, President of Odisha Arthroscopy Society (OAS), presided over the function.