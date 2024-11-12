  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Medical services advancing: Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

Medical services advancing: Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan
x
Highlights

Bhubaneswar: Advancement in medical science has generated hope that most ailments can be cured by lessening human misery, said Law, Works and Excise...

Bhubaneswar: Advancement in medical science has generated hope that most ailments can be cured by lessening human misery, said Law, Works and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

“Today, things have become super-specialised and research-oriented. New technology has made it possible to find treatment for all kinds of ailments,” Harichandan said while speaking at the inaugural programme of the two-day 5th annual conference of Odisha Arthroscopy Society held at Siksha O Anusandhan Deemed to be University here on Saturday.

The new surgical interventions have become cost-effective, less painful and bloodless, he said.

“With the boundaries of knowledge expanding, we hope that medical service will improve greatly by 2036,” he said. Odisha will be completing 100 years of statehood in 2036.

Dr Tanmay Mohanty, President of Odisha Arthroscopy Society (OAS), presided over the function.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick