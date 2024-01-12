Meghalaya gets second Raj Bhavan in Tura

Tura (Meghalaya): Meghalaya on Friday got its second Raj Bhavan in Tura in West Garo Hills region of the state as Governor Phagu Chauhan inaugurated it virtually from Shillong.

The complex, located in the Danakgre area of the Tura town, was built at cost of Rs.24.1 crore and covers an area of 28.45 acres.

The completion of this project is testimony to the government’s efforts towards administrative decentralisation beyond the capital region.

The Governor expressed his delight on the construction of the beautiful complex and said that the project was yet another milestone towards enhancing governance in the Garo Hills region.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the President Droupadi Murmu will stay at the newly-opened Raj Bhavan during her upcoming visit to the northeast.

"This is another long-standing project that our government was able to successfully complete. The Raj Bhavan stands as a symbol of architectural excellence and civic pride, representing the heart of the city's promising future. It is of great pride that Droupadi Murmu, Hon’ble President of India, would be residing in this complex during her upcoming visit."

Envisioned as "Assam type" building, the project was initially conceptualised in 2009 at a cost of Rs. 5.48 crore with an aim to be completed within 3 years. The main building was later redesigned to an earthquake-resistant RCC structure and a spacious banquet hall was added.

However, in 2016, unforeseen circumstances necessitated revisions of costs and timelines, leading to delay. The project was revived by Chief Minister Sangma in 2021. Two new works orders expanding the scope of the project were issued with a cost of Rs 10.98 crore and Rs.7.69 crore.

According to a senior goverrnment official, post this intervention and with constant monitoring, the project was completed in a span of just 3 years. With its grand inauguration, the project is set to become a focal point for official events and ceremonies in the region. Besides the inauguration of the Raj Bhavan in Tura, the Chief Minister also emphasised that the government is focused on strengthening administrative infrastructure in all regions of the state.