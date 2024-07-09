  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

MHA extends ban on Gurpatwant Pannun's 'Sikhs for Justice' for 5 years

MHA extends ban on Gurpatwant Pannuns Sikhs for Justice for 5 years
x
Highlights

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday extended the ban on 'Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)', founded by pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, for another five years.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday extended the ban on 'Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)', founded by pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, for another five years.

In a notification, the MHA said that SFJ's activities have the "potential of disrupting peace, unity and integrity of the country".

According to MHA, SFJ is involved in anti-national and subversive activities in Punjab, with the intention to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

The MHA also said that SFJ is in "close touch with militant outfits and activists, and is supporting violent form of extremism and militancy in Punjab and elsewhere to carve out a sovereign Khalistan out of the territory of Union of India".

The pro-Khalistani outfit "can escalate its subversive activities including attempts to carve out Khalistan Nation out of the territory of Union of India by destabilising the Government established by law", it added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X