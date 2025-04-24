Live
- Weather update: AP to receive rains for next three days
- Will pursue attackers to ends of the Earth: PM Modi's stern warning on terror
- Centre launches campaign to achieve 100 pc Measles-Rubella immunisation coverage
- Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel praises Lando Norris for speaking up on mental health
- Canadian Police release images of KDS gurdwara vandalism suspects
- Nestle India Q4 profit drops 5 pc amid high input costs, exports down by 8.6 pc
- ED raids FIITJEE coaching centres in Delhi-NCR over money laundering allegations
- Fawad Khan-starrer ‘Abir Gulaal’ will not be allowed to release in India: I&B Ministry sources
- 'We are shamelessly fighting over languages and borders,' says actor Shanthanu
- Isha Malviya wore lehenga weighing over 40 kilos for Marathi debut song ‘Shaky’
Michael Rubin Draws Parallels Between Hamas Attack and Pahalgam Terror Strike
Michael Rubin draws a comparison between the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the Pahalgam terror strike, highlighting both attacks' focus on peaceful civilians—liberal Jews in Israel and middle-class Hindus in India.
Former Pentagon official and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Michael Rubin came down heavily on Pakistan and its military leadership following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people.
He drew parallels and compared Pakistan’s Army chief, General Asim Munir, to the deadly terrorist Osama Bin Laden.
He asked the United States to officially label Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism and call Pakistan’s Army chief, General Asim Munir, a terrorist.
“The only difference between Osama Bin Laden and Asim Munir is that Osama Bin Laden lived in a cave and Asim Munir lives in a palace, but beyond that, the two are the same, and their end should also be the same,” Rubin told ANI. He also called for strict action against Pakistan.
He further criticized Pakistan saying, "It was shocking, but this just goes to show you that you can put lipstick on a pig, but it's still a pig. You can pretend that Pakistan isn't a terror sponsor, but it remains a terror sponsor, no matter how much we try to normalise it.
Rubin also accused Pakistan of using terrorism again to distract from US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to India.
Rubin compared the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel to the terrorist strike in Pahalgam, stating that both attacks targeted peaceful civilians—liberal Jews in Israel and middle-class Hindus in India.
"That is exactly what went on when October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. It was directed specifically against Jews and not only against Jews, but among the most liberal Jews who were most prone to wanting peace and normalcy with the Gaza Strip," he told ANI.