Michael Rubin Draws Parallels Between Hamas Attack and Pahalgam Terror Strike

Former Pentagon official and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Michael Rubin came down heavily on Pakistan and its military leadership following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

He drew parallels and compared Pakistan’s Army chief, General Asim Munir, to the deadly terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

He asked the United States to officially label Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism and call Pakistan’s Army chief, General Asim Munir, a terrorist.

“The only difference between Osama Bin Laden and Asim Munir is that Osama Bin Laden lived in a cave and Asim Munir lives in a palace, but beyond that, the two are the same, and their end should also be the same,” Rubin told ANI. He also called for strict action against Pakistan.

He further criticized Pakistan saying, "It was shocking, but this just goes to show you that you can put lipstick on a pig, but it's still a pig. You can pretend that Pakistan isn't a terror sponsor, but it remains a terror sponsor, no matter how much we try to normalise it.

Rubin also accused Pakistan of using terrorism again to distract from US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to India.

Rubin compared the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel to the terrorist strike in Pahalgam, stating that both attacks targeted peaceful civilians—liberal Jews in Israel and middle-class Hindus in India.

"That is exactly what went on when October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. It was directed specifically against Jews and not only against Jews, but among the most liberal Jews who were most prone to wanting peace and normalcy with the Gaza Strip," he told ANI.



















