Microplastics found in fish in Alaknanda river

Srinagar: Microplastics have been found in the guts of fish in the Alaknanda, a major river that flows through Srinagar city of Pauri district in Uttarakhand.

The research which revealed the presence of harmful polymer fragments and fine particles of nylon, including microplastics, was conducted by the Himalayan Aquatic Biodiversity Department of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University.

These plastic particles are harmful for the fish as well as those who consume them. Aquatic Biodiversity Department head Dr Jaspal Singh Chauhan told PTI that he along with his team conducted the research for the last several months. They found the presence of small particles and fibres of plastic in the body of fish.

Expressing concern, Dr Singh said if the condition of fish in a mountain river is like this, then the situation in the plains could be even more dangerous, where plastic and other waste is being dumped directly into the rivers on a large scale.

"After confirming the presence of microplastics in the fish, we sent the samples to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, along with an institute in Chandigarh for analysis, he said, adding they have reaffirmed their findings. With this, the scope of this research has expanded and now a similar study will be done on the fish in other rivers, including the Ganga, Chauhan added.