Middle class gets 'Modi ki guarantee' in Budget: PM

New Delhi: As the campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls enters its last leg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Union Budget has brought cheer to every average household even as he called it the "most middle class friendly budget in India's history".

The prime minister reiterated his poll slogan of "Modi ki guarantee" and played up the pro-middle class provisions in the Budget which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented on Saturday. He said "never since India's Independence have those with annual earnings up to Rs 12 lakh received such a huge relief.

The middle class is saying that this is the most friendly Budget for them in India's history". Just three days ahead of the February 5 elections, the prime minister also lauded the contribution of the middle class in national progress and said the BJP respects and honours honest taxpayers, and the Budget relief signalled this. The BJP has been out of power in Delhi for 27 years and is locked in a tough fight with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

The saffron party has scheduled 80 rallies on Sunday. Leading the campaign push, the prime minister greeted people on 'Basant Panchami' and said the festival marks a change of season and people of Delhi have also made up their mind to elect a BJP government. "The weather starts changing with Basant Panchami. Three days later on February 5, the new 'Basant' (spring) of development will descend on Delhi. This time in Delhi, the BJP is forming its government", he said in his hour-long speech. Modi said to the crowds: "Entire Delhi is now saying -- ab ki baar", and the gathering chanted, "Modi sarkar".

The prime minister later in a post on X, said, "Delhiites trust only the BJP because it does what it says. It is clear from the huge crowd that gathered in RK Puram that the 'Lotus' will bloom in Delhi." Lotus is BJP's poll symbol. Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party government in the capital for its alleged false promises and corruption, he said its policies have led to closing of factories, adding that those who have looted people will have to account for it. He also promised to act tough on alleged corruption in the AAP government and make them repay. Modi said the AAP knows how people of Delhi are angry with them and hate them and now they have resorted to "spreading falsehood". "The AAP-da government stands unmasked and exposed before the people of Delhi now. But, they are again and again seeking votes on the same false promises. Delhi's people will no longer suffer such falsehood," he said. While on the one hand is 'AAP-da' which stands for false promises, on the other is 'Modi's guarantees', the prime minister said. Modi said be it the poor or the middle class, the life of every family should be prosperous, and Delhi will get such a double-engine government which instead of fighting, works for the welfare of people and ensures that their dreams are fulfilled.