Migrant women can get benefits of Subhadra Yojana
Ahead of releasing the fourth phase of the first instalment of money under the Subhadra Yojana, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday urged migrant women living outside the State to enrol in the scheme to avail benefits.
Parida, who also oversees the Women and Child Development department, said, “During review meetings in various districts, it was found that many eligible women beneficiaries, who have migrated outside Odisha, have not enrolled in the Subhadra Yojana. I request them to apply to avail benefits,” she told reporters.
She said migrant women can apply online through the Subhadra portal or via Common Service Centers (CSCs) but they must be present in the State for the verification and biometric process. Parida said if migrant women apply now, they could receive benefits in the 4th or final phase of the first instalment.
The State government has announced that registration will remain open until the last beneficiary is enrolled. Nearly 20 lakh women are expected to benefit from the scheme in the last phase, she added.
The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised the importance of Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures during enrolment under the Yojana, the State’s flagship women empowerment initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2024.
This scheme is expected to benefit over 1 crore women in Odisha, targeting women aged 21 to 60 years. Under the Subhadra Yojana, eligible women will receive Rs 50,000 over five years. Starting from the financial year 2024-25, beneficiaries will get Rs 10,000 annually, credited in two equal instalments to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.
According to the scheme’s provisions, assistance will be disbursed twice a year—on International Women’s Day (March 8) and Raksha Bandhan (August). By the end of the third phase, around 80 lakh women had been enrolled in the Subhadra Yojana and received benefits under the scheme.