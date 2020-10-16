Militants open fire on security forces in J-K's Budgam

Srinagar: Militants opened fire on a team of security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

The security forces retaliated, a police official said, adding that the firing has stopped.

The militants attacked the security personnel from an orchard at Hardepora in Chadoora area, he said.

The area has been cordoned off and searches are on to track down the ultras, the official added.