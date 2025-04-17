Minimum wages for 4mn workers hiked

New Delhi: In a significant policy move aimed at improving the living standards of workers, the Delhi government has announced a hike in minimum wages for over 4 million labourers across various sectors. The revised wage rates will take effect from April 1, 2025, and will be applicable to both private and government employees.

The announcement was made by Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra during a press conference, where he stated that the government remains committed to safeguarding the rights and welfare of the working class. “This wage hike reflects our commitment to ensuring that workers are paid fairly for their contribution. It addresses the long-standing demands of labour unions and will provide much-needed economic relief,” Mishra said. “With this move, Delhi will now rank among the states offering the highest minimum wages in India.”

As per the new structure, unskilled workers will now receive a monthly wage of ₹18,456, up from the previous ₹18,066. Semi-skilled workers, who typically possess some basic technical knowledge or training, will earn ₹20,371 per month, an increase from ₹19,929. Skilled workers, including electricians, technicians, and other trained professionals, will see their monthly earnings rise to ₹22,411, up from ₹21,917.

The revised wages also take into account the educational qualifications of employees. Non-matriculate workers will now be paid ₹20,371 per month, compared to the earlier ₹19,929. Employees who have completed matriculation but not graduation will receive ₹22,411, a rise from ₹21,917.