‘Mining with conscience’ guiding theme for coal sector

Talcher: Union Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt on Monday introduced the concept of “mining with conscience” while emphasising the need for responsible mining practices that align with India’s ambitious growth targets and its energy needs.

Dutt, who was on a two-day tour of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), addressed a gathering of senior officers and employees at a special event organised here as part of Coal India’s Golden Jubilee Year celebrations.

Dutt praised Team MCL for its continuous growth in production, stating, “MCL is the bedrock of performance within Coal India,” and commended its contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also said that the concept of “mining with conscience” should become the new guiding theme for the coal sector, focusing on sustainable development while addressing both environmental and social concerns. The initiative aims to ensure that India’s progress in energy production does not come at the cost of its natural resources or local communities.

Dutt chaired a review meeting of MCL in Sambalpur and toured key mining operations, including Lakhanpur Area and Ib Valley Washery in Jharsuguda district.

Among those present at the function were Coal India Chairman P M Prasad, MCL CMD Uday A Kaole, Joint Secretary (Coal) S K Kassi, MCL’s senior management, former directors and representatives from trade unions.