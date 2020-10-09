Ministry of Home Affairs modifies Covid guidelines : Centre allows political gatherings

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has revised corona guidelines for 12 electoral states. Political rallies have been allowed in these states with immediate effect. Only on Wednesday, the Election Commission revised the criteria relating to star campaigners for ongoing and future elections during the corona epidemic.

The ministry on Thursday issued the revised guidelines to be followed during Unlock 5.0. Now, more than 100 persons can gather at a political rally. If the meeting is inside any closed building only half capacity will be allowed to attend.

These new SOPs are only for districts where elections are being held.

However, the state government or district administration may formulate guidelines according to the current situation in the community. In an executive order, the Home Ministry said this order should overwrite its September 30 notification for new guidelines during Unlock 5.0 allowing states/ UT governments to permit social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political, and other congregations outside the containment zones.

This relaxation was allowed from October 15, 2020, subject to certain conditions.

The Election Commission has announced the holding of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. By-elections for one parliamentary constituency in Bihar and 28 Assembly constituencies are also being held along with nine other states.

"The state governments concerned may permit political gatherings, outside the containment zones, beyond the existing limit of 100 persons on any date before October 15, 2020," the fresh order said. The Ministry ordered that this relaxation is limited to those Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies, where elections are to be held.

The local administration has to ensure that a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity is allowed for political gatherings in closed spaces. The maximum ceiling of persons in this is be limited to 200. There has been no limit for political meetings in open spaces, the order said.

The ministry order said that the Covid protocols must be followed in all the scenarios. It must be ensured that people coming for gathering wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. The organizers must also make sure to keep a mandatory provision of thermal screening and hand wash or sanitizers.

The ministry ordered the state/UT governments to issue detailed SOPs to regulate such political gatherings and strictly enforce them.