Missing plaint against Modi, Ministers

New Delhi/Mumbai/Lucknow: The National Students Union of India (NSUI) has filed a 'missing person' report with the Delhi Police against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several of his Cabinet ministers, accusing them of running away amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The move by the student wing of the Congress came just two days after a similar complaint was filed against Union minister Amit Shah over the 'disappearance of the country's Home Minister at the time of the pandemic'.

The latest missing person report was filed by NSUI General Secretary Nagesh Kariyappa against Modi, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, S. Jaishankar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the Parliament Street police station here. In his complaint, Kariyappa alleged that all these BJP leaders were last seen during the Assembly elections in West Bengal.

India on Friday reported 3,43,144 new Covid cases and 4,000 fatalities.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,40,46,809 with 37,04,893 active cases and 2,62,317 deaths so far.

Thirteen more patients died at the Goa Medical College and Hospital in the early hours of Friday, a senior health department official said, taking to 75 the number of people who have succumbed at the government-run facility here in the last four days.

The Centre announced to supply nearly 192 lakh Covid-19 vaccines 'free of cost to the states and the Union Territories (UTs) in the next fortnight from May 16 to 31.

The Ghazipur administration in UP has capped the price of firewood at Rs 650/quintal and the 'dom raja' (the people who cremate the bodies) will not take more than Rs 500 for cremating a body. "We're setting up a control room at each crematorium where police personnel will be stationed," the Ghazipur DM MP Singh said.

As many as 52 people have died due to Mucormycosis, a rare but dangerous fungal infection, in Maharashtra since the COVID-19 outbreak last year, a senior health department official said on Friday.

Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, became a much talked about subject after some recovering and recovered coronavirus patients were found infected with the disease, whose symptoms include headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion and partial loss of vision.