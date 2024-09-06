Missing youth’s body found from canal

Jajpur: Rajashree DashThe body of a youth, who was missing for the last two days, was recovered from Sagadia canal near a stone crusher unit at Rathia village in Jajpur district on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Rudra Prasad Behera, son of Narahari Behera of Abhayapur village.The family of the deceased alleged it to be a case of murder as the body bore injury marks.

According to reports, 17-year-old Rudra, who was studying in Plus Two in a local higher secondary school, went missing on Tuesday. The family members could not trace him after a fanatic search and filed a missing report at Dharmasala police station on Wednesday.

Locals spotted the body of the youth floating on Sagadia canal near the stone crusher unit on Thursday morning. On being informed, Dharmasala police rushed to the spot, fished out the body and started an investigation. Rudra’s family members identified the body.

While preliminary investigation hinted that the youth was killed over a love affair, police said they are investigation into the matter.“We have detained two persons in connection with the incident and are interrogating them. Besides, we have sent the body for postmortem and are waiting for the report. The exact reason of the death can be ascertained after receiving the report,” said a senior police official.