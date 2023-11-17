Live
Misuse of AI for creating deepfake videos cause of concern: PM Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concern over misuse of Artifical Intelligence (AI) for creating deepfake videos, saying it could trigger unrest in the society, and appealed to media for running a campaign to spread awareness about it.
Addressing a Diwali Milan programme at the BJP headquarters here, the Prime Minister also cited a deepfake video of him doing garba.
He said as cigarette packets carry a warning, deep fake videos should also be labelled.
Extending greetings on Diwali, Gujarati New Year and Chhath, he said, "Chhath festival has become a national event and teaches us to not only worship the rising sun but also the setting one."
On media persons dying at an early age, he suggested that after 40, everyone should go undergo regular medical check up.
Emphasising on importance of social media, he said it is facilitating verification of news at district level.
Thanking media persons for supporting the Swachch Bharat campaign, he suggested them to do programmes on economy of small cities.
Talking about vocal for local, he said, "till now it is limited to the Diwali diyas, we have to expand it".
In an indirect attack on China, he said, "Our Lord Ganesha cannot be one with small eye".
He reiterated pledge for making India a developed country and mentioned about his visit to a tribal village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district.