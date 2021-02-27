Mixed response to Bharat bandh 

New Delhi : The Bharat Vyapar Bandh called by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday to protest against the Goods and Service Tax (GST) laws and rising petrol prices has had a mixed impact across the country.

The Bandh successful in Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Maharashtra. It has limited impact in other states. There is no effect of the Bharat Bandh in Delhi, the capital of the country.

Most business institutions remained open throughout the day. The movement of vehicles on the roads also remained normal. It is believed that the Bharat Bandh has not been widely affected by the shutdown of the Bharatiya Janata Party-backed traders, many trade organisations and transport organizations.

However, CAIT in a statement said the shutdown was a "grand success" as more than 8 crore small businesses belonging to about 40,000 trade associations across the country kept their shutters down and no trading activity took place in any commercial market.

Brijesh Goyal, president of Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), said most of the markets in Delhi were open but the association extended its support to the nationwide business shutdown.

"Around 98 per cent markets, hotels, restaurants and industrial areas were open except in some parts of Chawri Bazaar and Karol Bagh. However, they have extended their support. We also held a protest at Kashmiri Gate around 12.30 pm," Goyal said.

Although various market bodies said they support the cause for the Bandh, they could not shut down their shops or outlets due to multiple reasons.

The Bandh was not enforced at Connaught Place market.

"We are completely in support of the cause. However, it was not practically feasible to enforce the ''Bandh'' in the market this time.

The traders are already reeling under the losses they incurred during the lockdown and they have heavy burden of rents. We completely support the cause and feel the demands are right," said Atul Bhargava, President, New Delhi Traders Association.