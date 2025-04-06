MK Stalin urges PM Modi to address fears over delimitation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the ‘legitimate fears’ of the people of Tamil Nadu and other southern states regarding the potential impact of the upcoming delimitation exercise.

He expressed concern that the redrawing of parliamentary constituencies could result in a reduced number of seats for southern states that have successfully controlled their population growth.

Speaking in Udhagamandalam, Stalin called upon the Prime Minister to assure the nation that population control efforts by states like Tamil Nadu would not come at the cost of political representation.

“This is not just about the reduction of parliamentary seats—it’s about our rights and future well-being,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister also stated that he had informed the Prime Minister of his inability to attend the inauguration of the country’s first vertical lift sea bridge at Pamban in Rameswaram.

Instead, he deputed ministers Thangam Thennarasu and Rajakannappan to receive PM Modi on his behalf.

MK Stalin accused the Centre of orchestrating a conspiracy through the delimitation process to reduce Tamil Nadu’s parliamentary influence. He emphasised that the DMK has always championed social justice not just within Tamil Nadu but across India.

He highlighted that initiatives taken by DMK MPs and state leaders were being emulated nationwide to promote equitable development.

“Tamil Nadu was the first state to raise its voice against this grand conspiracy disguised as delimitation,” he said.

MK Stalin added that such an exercise would disproportionately affect states like Tamil Nadu, which had acted responsibly in controlling their population.

The Chief Minister also noted that 22 political parties from seven states had come together to form the Joint Action Committee on fair delimitation and were seeking an audience with the Prime Minister.

A formal letter had been sent to PM Modi, and MK Stalin said he expected the Prime Minister to schedule a meeting soon.

Later in the day, MK Stalin inaugurated 1,703 completed government projects, including the Udhagamandalam Government Medical College and Hospital. Built at a cost of Rs 143.69 crore, the 700-bed facility is the first medical college in India’s hilly regions and includes a 50-bed ward exclusively for tribal communities.

Ahead of the inauguration, Tamil Development and Information Minister M.P. Saminathan and Nilgiris MP A. Raja inspected the hospital’s facilities.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the hospital fulfills a long-standing demand for advanced medical care in the Nilgiris.

Equipped with ten operation theatres, MRI and CT scan centers, and other state-of-the-art medical infrastructure, the facility marks a significant advancement in the region’s healthcare.

Health Minister Subramanian also outlined additional investments in the healthcare sector.

The government has allocated Rs 22 crore to upgrade hospitals in Emerald, Coonoor, and Kotagiri. New infrastructure includes six Ayush wellness clinics at Primary Health Centres, four new Sub-Health Centres, additional buildings for PHCs in Theppakkadu and Ithalar, a new Urban Wellness Centre at RK Puram, and the ongoing renovation of Gudalur Government Hospital at a cost of Rs 31 crore.

He also confirmed that more than 70 doctors have been appointed in the Nilgiris since April 2024.

With 36 recent appointments, there are currently no vacant doctor positions in any government hospital in the district.