MLA Bikram donates ambulance to BeMC

Berhampur: People of Berhampur heaved a sigh of relief as local MLA Bikram Panda donated an advanced life support ambulance to the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) and flagged it off on Monday in the BeMC office. It is only meant for people residing in BeMC.

The ambulance is equipped with all emergency facilities, like standard auto loading stretcher, analogue type oxygen delivery system, along with other modern amenities. It will cater to needs of patients in all the 42 wards of the BeMC.

The ambulance costs around Rs 40 lakh. Panda has donated it to the BeMC from his MLALAD fund. "I will donate another ambulance to BeMC within 25 days to facilitate people of Berhampur. Also, I will donate three normal ambulances to BeMC phase wise. They will be used mainly as body carriers", he said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already provided two advanced life support ambulances to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur. They are catering to the needs of people of south Odisha.

Commissioner BeMC Sidheswar Baliram Bondore said the ambulance donated by the MLA is being deployed at the Red Cross Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), Berhampur. Doctors will use it for shifting patients. Replying to a question on fee to avail the ambulance service, he said the SOP will be finalised shortly.

As Berhampur lacks specialised treatment for various diseases, most patients prefer to shift to either Bhubaneswar or Visakhapatnam. The ambulance will help critical patients who are generally admitted in intensive care units (ICU) in local hospitals. The doctor refers these patients to Visakhapatnam or Bhubaneswar for further treatment, sources said.