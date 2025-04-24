MLA Rajesh Reddy distributes CMRF cheques to 45 beneficiaries

Nagarkurnool: MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy distributed cheques sanctioned under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to 45 beneficiaries from the Bijnapally mandal on Wednesday.

He stated that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is committed to supporting families suffering from health issues and those who are financially disadvantaged.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Rajesh Reddy said, “The welfare of the people is the top priority of our government. We aim to ensure that all eligible citizens receive the benefits of government schemes. Anyone who has not yet applied should do so immediately. No matter the problem, I will always stand by you as your MLA.”

The beneficiaries, after receiving their cheques, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister and the MLA. Rajesh Reddy also emphasized the need for greater awareness among the public regarding government schemes, urging all eligible individuals to make use of the available support.

The event saw participation from local public representatives, mandal presidents, town and village party leaders, youth and women leaders, beneficiaries, and senior

party members.