Mob fury at police station: Phiringia IIC transferred over ganja trade charge

Bhubaneswar: Phiringia police station Inspector in-Charge Tapan Kumar Nahak was on Sunday transferred and two home guards were suspended a day after a mob ransacked the police station, set it on fire and thrashed some cops alleging their involvement in illegal ganja trade.
While the IIC has been transferred to the District Police Headquarters, home guards Prashant Patra and Rabi Digal have been placed under suspension. “Cases have been registered against more than 30 persons in the police station arson incident. Around 15 of them have been identified and they are being questioned,” said Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra.
The locals alleged that the IIC and his staff were involved in illegal ganja trade.
