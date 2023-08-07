Mob fury at police station: Phiringia IIC transferred over ganja trade charge

Bhubaneswar: Phiringia police station Inspector in-Charge Tapan Kumar Nahak was on Sunday transferred and two home guards were suspended a day after a mob ransacked the police station, set it on fire and thrashed some cops alleging their involvement in illegal ganja trade.

While the IIC has been transferred to the District Police Headquarters, home guards Prashant Patra and Rabi Digal have been placed under suspension. “Cases have been registered against more than 30 persons in the police station arson incident. So far, around 15 of them have been identified and they are being questioned,” said Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra.

The locals alleged that the IIC and his staff were involved in illegal ganja trade. On August 3, the Phiringia Sarpanch and the locals intercepted a police van loaded with ganja while it was on its way to Budhakambha village. The ganja was allegedly being transported to be sold to a drug peddler, the villagers alleged.

The locals blocked Phulbani-Baliguda road demanding action against the police personnel, including the IIC, alleging that no action was taken even after they handed over a video of the incident to the police. The protest turned violent and the mob barged into the police station, ransacked it and set it on fire on Saturday.

The mob also torched some vehicles seized by the police and the ganja kept in the police ‘malkhana’ and thrashed the cops, including an officer, present at the police station. The Fire Brigade personnel took around seven hours to put out the fire. The police personnel injured in the attack were admitted to hospital.

Southern Range IG Satyabrata Bhoi visited the police station and said the video will be examined and action will be taken if the allegation was found to be true. He said the police will also investigate whether the incident is a reaction by the locals to the ganja seizures.