Model code violation case: Court allows Kejriwal to renew passport

Sultanpur: A special MP/MLA court in Sultanpur has granted conditional permission for passport renewal to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and asked him to take its permission before travelling abroad.

Special judge Shubham Verma on August 6 directed Kejriwal to seek court’s prior approval before leaving the country.

The former CM’s counsel, advocate Madan Singh, said his client had filed a plea citing difficulties in travelling overseas.

Acting on the plea, the court allowed the renewal of Kejriwal’s passport with the condition that he must inform the court before any foreign trip. A case was registered against Kejriwal in connection with alleged violations of the model code of conduct during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Amethi district’s Gauriganj and Musafirkhana areas.