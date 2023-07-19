Modi: Alliances based on negativity never succeed

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called the National Democratic Alliance a rainbow of regional aspirations and predicted that the ruling alliance will return to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with over 50% vote share.

"NDA believes in nation first, security of nation first, progress first, empowerment of people first," Modi said addressing a key meeting of the NDA. "People know NDA's chemistry and history," PM Modi said and added "In NDA, 'N' means New India, 'D' means Developed Nation, 'A' means Aspirations of people and regions."

Targeting the Opposition alliance which named itself "INDIA" at its second meeting today in Bengaluru, the PM said "Any political alliance formed on the basis of negativity never succeeds. When an alliance is based on casteism, regionalism, corruption then it harms the country a lot."

Citing the example of pre-2014 alliances, Modi said they completed their terms, but what did the country get - policy paralysis, corruption, several power centres, scams.

"Alliance compulsion was used to justify all the ills plaguing governance," he said and added, "We are lucky that NDA is exactly opposite as for us alliance is not a compulsion but a coalition of strength and contribution."

“The NDA was not formed for power. It was not formed against anyone. It was not formed to remove anyone from power. NDA was formed to give the country a stable government,” the PM said. “A stable government can change the direction of the country. We saw this during Atalji’s rule and we have seen this in the last 9 years also,” he added. Modi said the NDA played positive and constructive politics even when it was in the opposition. “We opposed governments, we exposed their corruption, but never shirked from our responsibilities,” he said. “We never sought foreign help to oppose government,” Modi said in an apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

