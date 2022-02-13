Modi asks Uttarakhand people to nix Congress

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to the people in Uttarakhand not to let the Congress's "agenda of appeasement" succeed when the state goes to polls on February 14.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand at Rudrapur on the last day of campaigning in the state, he asked voters to see these elections as an opportunity to wipe out the Congress which, he said, has already been rejected in a majority of States in the country.

Terming Congress's plans to establish a Muslim university in Devbhoomi a part of its agenda of appeasement, he asked people if they will tolerate this insult to the land of gods. He said the Congress has no understanding of the country's cultural legacy and is disrespectful towards the armed forces.

Reiterating the charge that the Congress had even called Uttarakhand's pride and the country's first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat a "streetside hooligan", the prime minister called upon the people to avenge this insult in the coming polls. Modi said the Congress does not even look upon this country as one "unified nation".