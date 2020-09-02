Modi cabinet's decision: Karmayogi scheme approved, Official language bill for Jammu Kashmir also passed

New Delhi: Giving information on the decision taken in the meeting of the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Official Language Bill for Jammu and Kashmir has been brought by the government. He said that the Karmayogi scheme has been approved to increase the efficiency of government officials.

The Union Minister said, last week there was talk of removing the process of different tests for recruitment in government jobs and taking the same test for it. Today, the cabinet has approved the Karmayogi scheme, which will work to enhance the work of government officials. This is the biggest plan by the government to increase the capacity of officers.

Javadekar said, the Union Cabinet has approved the introduction of the Jammu Kashmir Official Language Bill 2020 in Parliament, in which 5 languages ​​will be the official languages ​​of Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi and English. This has been done on the basis of public demand.

The Union Minister said that under the Karmayogi scheme, efforts will be made to pay attention to new technology and their potential for the civil service people. For which emphasis will be given on development from individual level to institutional level.

He said that the Secretary of DoPT told that an HR Council would be set up under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, whose job would be to decide on the appointment under the entire mission. Also, a large scale online platform will be created for this scheme.

Prakash Javadekar said that the Union Cabinet has approved three MoUs. One is for the quality assessment method between the Ministry of Textiles and Japan, the other between the Ministry of Mining and Finland and the third between the Ministry of Energy and Denmark.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the inclusion of Dogri, Hindi and Kashmiri as official languages ​​in Jammu and Kashmir was not only in view of the long pending public demand, but in keeping with the spirit of equality after 5 August 2019. Even this decision was taken.