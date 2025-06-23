Live
Modi calls for de-escalation, dialogue in call with Iran Prez
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he spoke with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and expressed “deep concern at the recent escalations” in its conflict with Israel. He also reiterated India’s call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy between the two countries.
This was the first call between Modi and Pezeshkian, hours after US President Donald Trump said that he had “obliterated” Iran’s main nuclear sites in overnight strikes.
The call that lasted 45 minutes came from Pezeshkian in the wake of the US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, sources said. The Iranian President briefed Modi in detail on the evolving situation, the sources said, adding he described India as a friend and partner in promoting regional peace, security and stability. Pezeshkian thanked the PM for India's position and called for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy, sources said. India's voice and role was important in restoring regional peace and stability, he said. "Spoke with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations," Modi said in a post on X.