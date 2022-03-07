Modi dedicates 150 Olectra e-buses for public transport

Hyderabad/Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on Sunday dedicated a fleet of 150 electric buses in Pune for public transport. The electrics bus have been manufactured by Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech, a part of infrastructure major of MEIL Group. With this, the fleet of Olectra buses has increased to 300 in Pune city.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a state-of-the-art electric bus depot and charging station during the programme. He has also appealed to the nation to encourage electric mobility to avoid diesel hikes and reduce carbon emissions.

With the addition of new 150 electric buses, the citizens of Pune city will experience air-conditioned, noiseless commute. These buses will significantly contribute to the reduction in CO2 emissions in the city. They have several safety features, integrated into them. As the response from the commuters in multiple cities is very encouraging, many transport organisations are willing to increase the fleet of electric buses.

KV Pradeep, CMD, Olectra Greentech, said: "Olectra is proud to add another 150 electric buses to its fleet in Pune city to the current fleet of 150 buses. Our buses would now contribute to preserving the rich heritage of Pune city. Olectra is committed to its efforts in reducing pollution levels through zero noise pollution and minimising carbon emissions through an efficient electric public transport system. Our electric buses have already proved their reliability and efficiency, as they have been successfully operated over two crore km in Pune alone."

These 12-metre air-conditioned buses have a seating capacity of 33+D. The electronically controlled air suspension ensures a comfortable ride. The buses are equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of the commuters. An emergency button and USB sockets for each seat have been provided. The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery installed in the bus enables it to travel around 200 km on a single charge, based on traffic and passenger load conditions The high-power AC & DC charging system enables the battery to recharge in 3-4 hours fully.

Established in 2000, Hyderabad based Olectra Greentech Limited, part of MEIL Group, pioneered the introduction of electric buses in India in 2015. It is also the largest manufacturer in India for silicone rubber/composite insulators for power transmission and distribution networks.