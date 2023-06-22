Modi emphasised on Skill Mapping by G-20 Countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emphasised the importance of global skill mapping and the role of G-20 countries in addressing gaps and advancing research and innovation. Speaking at the G-20 Education Ministers’ meeting held in Pune, he highlighted the significance of finding a harmonious equilibrium between the opportunities presented by technology and the associated challenges. During the meeting, the G-20 ministers will officially endorse the outcome documents, signifying the culmination of the comprehensive discussions conducted within the education working group track over the past months, according to an official statement.

The outcome documents will provide a roadmap for the international community, offering guidance on coordinated efforts to ensure inclusive and high-quality education for all learners. Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of continuously equipping and adapting our youth for the future by skillfully mapping, reskilling, and upskilling them. In India, the education, skill, and labour ministries are collaborating closely on this initiative. At the global level, G-20 countries can also undertake skill mapping to identify and address existing gaps, the statement mentioned