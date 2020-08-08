X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Modi government missing: Rahul Gandhi on crisis

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
x

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Highlights

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Central government as India crossed the 20 lakh COVID-19 positive cases

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Central government as India crossed the 20 lakh COVID-19 positive cases.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader reiterated his earlier tweet, sent out on July 17, which stated "The 10,00,000-mark has been crossed. With the rapid spread of COVID-19, by August 10, more than 20,00,000 will be infected in the country. The government must take concrete, planned steps to stop the epidemic."

"20 lakh-mark has been crossed, Modi government is missing," the Congress leader tweeted.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X