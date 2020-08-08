Modi government missing: Rahul Gandhi on crisis
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Central government as India crossed the 20 lakh COVID-19 positive cases.
Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader reiterated his earlier tweet, sent out on July 17, which stated "The 10,00,000-mark has been crossed. With the rapid spread of COVID-19, by August 10, more than 20,00,000 will be infected in the country. The government must take concrete, planned steps to stop the epidemic."
"20 lakh-mark has been crossed, Modi government is missing," the Congress leader tweeted.
10,00,000 का आँकड़ा पार हो गया।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 17, 2020
इसी तेज़ी से #COVID19 फैला तो 10 अगस्त तक देश में 20,00,000 से ज़्यादा संक्रमित होंगे।
सरकार को महामारी रोकने के लिए ठोस, नियोजित कदम उठाने चाहिए। https://t.co/fMxijUM28r
