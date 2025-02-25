Modi govt not fascist: CPM differs from Left allies

New Delhi : Deviating from its usual practice, the Communist Party of India-Marxist has issued a note to its state units on the draft political resolution for the upcoming party congress.

The note says the party does not consider the Narendra Modi government or the Indian State as 'neo-fascist', even as there are manifestations of 'neo-fascist characteristics'.

The note sent to the state units of the Communist Party of India-Marxist also stresses that the position is different from that of other Left parties, such as the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation.

The CPI has characterised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre as a fascist government, while the CPI-ML has said an 'Indian fascism' has been put in place. The note says the political resolution talks about the danger of the Hindutva-corporate authoritarianism going towards neo-fascism, if the BJP-RSS is not fought back and halted, but stresses that the party is not calling the Modi government 'neo-fascist'. The draft political resolution of the CPI-M, which will be discussed at the party congress in Tamil Nadu's Madurai in April, was adopted at a meeting of the party's Central Committee in Kolkata from January 17 to January 19.

The draft resolution says there has been a growing conflict between the forces of the Hindutva-corporate regime, represented by the Modi government, and secular-democratic forces that are opposed to it.