Modi launches Gujarat govt's Mission Schools of Excellence

Adalaj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the 5G telecom service would take the education system in the country to the next level as the latest technology will go beyond "smart facilities, smart classrooms, and smart teachings".

He also asserted that the New Education Policy (NEP) will pull the country out of the "slave mentality" surrounding the English language.

The prime minister was speaking after launching the Gujarat government's Mission Schools of Excellence initiative at Adalaj town in Gandhinagar district.

He pointed out that knowledge of English was considered as the mark of being intellectual even though the English language is just a medium of communication.

The Mission will help strengthen education infrastructure in Gujarat by setting up new classrooms, smart classrooms, computer labs and overall upgradation of the infrastructure of schools in the state.

"Recently-launched 5G service will go beyond smart facilities, smart classrooms, and smart teachings. It will take our education system to the next level," the prime minister said.

He said students can now experience virtual reality, the Internet of Things, and other cutting-edge technologies in their schools with the help of the 5G service.

The PM also advocated the use of local languages to make sure that those uncomfortable with English are not left behind.

"Earlier, knowledge of the English language was considered a criterion of being intellectual. In reality, the English language is just a medium of communication. This language barrier was a hindrance. Many young talents from villages could not become doctors and engineers because they were not well-versed in English," he said.

The prime minister said youngsters now have the option to pursue studies in other languages.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work together to improve the country's schools and offered his government's expertise.

Kejriwal's remarks come after Modi visited a school in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, and interacted with students. "PM sir, we have done a wonderful job in the field of education in Delhi. In five years, all the government schools of Delhi were improved remarkably. Schools across the country can be improved in five years," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. "We have experience in this field. Please use our experience completely for this. Let's do it together for the country."

He also posted a picture of Modi sitting in a classroom with the students. "I am very happy that today all the parties and leaders of the country have to talk about education and schools. This is our biggest achievement. I hope that education is not missed only during elections. All governments together can make its schools great in just five years," Kejriwal tweeted.