Modi slams Kejriwal over 'poisoning Yamuna' remark

New Delhi: Slamming AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks that "poison" is being mixed in the Yamuna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that fearing their defeat in the Delhi polls, "AAP-da people" have turned desperate. Addressing a public meeting in Kartar Nagar here in the run-up to the February 5 assembly polls, he also likened AAP leaders to serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who gained notoriety for duping people.

"Those who built 'sheesh mahal' and those who looted public money worth thousands of crores of rupees can never think of the welfare of the poor. That is why they are spreading lies in Delhi. These AAP-da people speak lies with such innocence that people get trapped," Modi said.

"You may have heard of Charles Sobhraj, he was a known thug. He was such an expert at duping people with innocence that every time people would get duped by him. That is why one has to remain cautious of such people," he said.

Delhi has made it clear that now excuses, fake promises as well as "loot and lies" of the "AAP-da" government will not work, Modi said as he made a fervent appeal to voters to give him a chance to serve after 25 years of Congress and AAP governments.

Further hitting out at the AAP, Modi said that during the last two elections, the party asked for votes on the promise of cleaning the Yamuna and now it says that the issue does not yield votes. "This is fraud and shamelessness. They want to make people struggle for water and want Purvanchalis to chhathi maiya's puja surrounded by garbage," he said.

The AAP has committed a "sin" that history, the people of Haryana and the country will not forget. "A former CM has made malicious allegations against the people of Haryana. AAP-da people have become desperate due to the fear of defeat. Is Haryana different from Delhi? Don't they have children and relatives in Delhi? Will they mix poison for their own people?" Modi said, hitting out at Kejriwal. He said the people of Delhi, PM Modi, diplomats in embassies and judges staying in the national capital drink the same water from Haryana. "Can anyone think that to poison Modi, Haryana BJP has mixed poison in water? What are you saying? It is in Indians' character to forgive mistakes but neither Delhi nor India forgives sins committed with ill-intention," he said.