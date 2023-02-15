Modi, Spanish PM discuss bilateral issues

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez and discussed issues related to economy and trade.

"Glad to speak with Prime Minister of Spain @sanchezcastejon. We discussed ways to further strengthen our growing bilateral relationship. Look forward to continuing our close cooperation as part of India's G20 Presidency," Modi tweeted about the meeting.

Sanchez also tweeted about his conversation with Modi.



"I have just had a fruitful conversation with the Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi. I have reiterated Spain's support for the Indian #G20 presidency and we have agreed to continue strengthening our bilateral relations, especially in the areas of economy and trade," he said.