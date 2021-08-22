Modi to pay tributes to Kalyan Singh

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Lucknow on Sunday morning to pay tributes to former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh who died late on Saturday night.

Lucknow police commissioner D.K. Thakur said that the Prime Minister will land in Lucknow around 9.30 a.m and drive straight to the Mall Avenue residence of the late leader where he will offer his condolences and meet family members.

Dattatreya Hosabale , senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader, is also arriving in Lucknow to pay tributes to late Kalyan Singh.