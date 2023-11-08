Live
Modi working overtime to save his image: Congress hits back at PM over PMGKY jibe
Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of conspiring to snatch the free ration facility from people by complaining to the Election Commission against him, the grand old party hit back saying that the ‘Jagadguru of Jhoot’ is working overtime to save his image and dared him to produce the letter if he has the proof.
In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh hit back at Prime Minister Modi and said, “It’s election season and the ‘Jagadguru of Jhoot’ is working overtime to save his image. Let him produce the letter if he has the courage.”
“Meanwhile, attached is the proof of Modi opposing the National Food Security Act on 7th August,2013 and then later making a complete U-Turn by rebranding it as PMGKY,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.
His remarks came after the Prime Minister while addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh said that Congress leaders have been saying they will complain to the Election Commission over his promise of extending for five years the free ration scheme for the poor.
"Let them commit this sin, I will continue to do good work for the people,” Modi said addressing a public meeting ahead of the November 17 state Assembly polls.
Eighty crore people will get free ration for the next five years, he added.
Modi also said he will continue to fight against corruption despite abuses being hurled at him