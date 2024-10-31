Modi's Ayushman Bharat a 'failed' scheme: AAP

New Delhi: The AAP on Wednesday intensified its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark on non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital, with Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj terming the central health insurance scheme a "failed" initiative.

Modi said he was disappointed with the state of free healthcare for the elderly in the two states and called it a missed opportunity to serve the senior citizens.

Bharadwaj said, "The Arvind Kejriwal model of Delhi gives free healthcare irrespective of the fact that you own a refrigerator, motorcycle, or anything." The Health Minister further questioned the viability of the scheme in the BJP-ruled states.

"You go to government hospitals in Delhi like GB Pant and GTB, and you will find so many people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana getting their surgeries done there. "People come to Delhi's government hospitals from as far as 300 kilometres away. I want to ask the CM of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana, if the Ayushman scheme is such a success, then why are people not getting surgeries done in their states," he said.