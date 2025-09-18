Modi’s b'day celebrated with launch of welfare schemes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the world, and Delhi marked the occasion by launching several public welfare projects under the “Seva Pakhwada”. The initiative was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Thyagaraj Stadium, where he unveiled multiple healthcare, sanitation, and public safety schemes. This is the first time in 11 years of BJP rule at the Centre that the party has also formed a government in Delhi under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, making the event a significant political milestone.

In his address, Amit Shah said that the birthday of a leader who always prioritises the welfare of others should be celebrated through acts of service. Highlighting the Centre’s achievements over the past 11 years, he noted that more than 250 million people have been lifted above the poverty line, 70 million have received free food grains, and 5 lakh healthcare services have been provided. Focusing on Delhi, he announced a plant in Narela capable of disposing of 3,000 metric tons of waste daily, which is expected to help eliminate the city’s massive garbage mounds, including one taller than the Qutub Minar. Shah also urged citizens to make the purchase of Indian-made products a habit, underlined the benefits of GST reforms, and predicted that India would become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027.

The Home Minister also used the occasion to criticise Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of siding with infiltrators during his recent visit. He said the Congress lacked trust in Indian voters, while the BJP remained committed to safeguarding democracy and revising the voter list.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in her speech, thanked the Centre for extending full support to the Delhi government since its formation. She said her administration was committed to providing every comfort and convenience to citizens while improving connectivity in Delhi-NCR. Contrasting her leadership with the previous government, she stressed that the current dispensation works “without politics and without discrimination.” She further assured that the Seva Pakhwada would not remain a symbolic celebration but would focus on delivering real benefits to the people.