  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Modi’s guarantee means jailing all Oppn leaders, says Mamata

Modi’s guarantee means jailing all Oppn leaders, says Mamata
x
Highlights

Bankura (WB):West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to take action against corruption after June 4, stating...

Bankura (WB):West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to take action against corruption after June 4, stating that BJP’s “Modi ki Guarantee” implies imprisoning Opposition leaders post-elections.

Addressing a rally in Bankura, the TMC chief accused the “BJP of turning the entire country into jail and urged wives of TMC leaders to hit the streets if their men are arrested ahead of the polls”.

Continuing her tirade against the central agencies, Banerjee alleged that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had gone to Bhupatinagar in Purba Medinipur district without informing the local police.

“The Prime Minister is coming to West Bengal to address election rallies. I have no issues with that. But the way he is saying that stern action will be taken against the opposition over corruption after the Lok Sabha poll results is unacceptable,” she said.

“Is this how a Prime Minister should speak? What if I say I will put BJP leaders in jail after the election? But I will not say this as this is unacceptable in a democracy,” she said. The TMC boss said the BJP has “in reality turned the country and democracy into a jail.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X