Modi’s guarantee means jailing all Oppn leaders, says Mamata

Bankura (WB):West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to take action against corruption after June 4, stating that BJP’s “Modi ki Guarantee” implies imprisoning Opposition leaders post-elections.

Addressing a rally in Bankura, the TMC chief accused the “BJP of turning the entire country into jail and urged wives of TMC leaders to hit the streets if their men are arrested ahead of the polls”.

Continuing her tirade against the central agencies, Banerjee alleged that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had gone to Bhupatinagar in Purba Medinipur district without informing the local police.

“The Prime Minister is coming to West Bengal to address election rallies. I have no issues with that. But the way he is saying that stern action will be taken against the opposition over corruption after the Lok Sabha poll results is unacceptable,” she said.

“Is this how a Prime Minister should speak? What if I say I will put BJP leaders in jail after the election? But I will not say this as this is unacceptable in a democracy,” she said. The TMC boss said the BJP has “in reality turned the country and democracy into a jail.”