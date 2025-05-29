Monsoon arrives over parts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The southwest monsoon arrived over parts of Odisha on Wednesday, around 13 days ahead of the normal time for its onset in the State, the India Meteorological Department said. Several districts of Odisha have been receiving heavy rainfall since Tuesday.

“Southwest monsoon has set in over Odisha, today. It covered entire Malkangiri & Koraput districts and some parts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Gajapati districts of Odisha,” the IMD said in a bulletin. Director General of IMD, Mrutunjay Mohapatra, had said Odisha is likely to experience above-average rainfall during the monsoon season from June to September. “India, including, Odisha is likely to get rainfall at 106 per cent of the long-period average (LPA),” he said.

Odisha has already received 59 per cent above-normal rainfall in the pre-monsoon period from March to May, recording 188.9 mm compared to the average of 119.1 mm of rain during the period, Met department sources said.

Earlier, the IMD had issued an ‘Orange’ alert (be prepared to take action) in five districts – Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack, Koraput and Rayagada – where lightning and thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching speed of 40-50 kmph are likely till May 30.

“The low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast became well marked over the same region at 5.30 am today. It is likely to move slowly northwards and concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours,” it said in another bulletin. Under the influence of the weather system, Odisha will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall till May 30. The IMD has also advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea between May 29 and June 1.

Meanwhile, Odisha government has put all districts on alert keeping in view the IMD’s forecast for heavy rain.

The Special Relief Commissioner’s Office has asked district officials to be prepared to face any eventuality in the wake of the inclement weather.