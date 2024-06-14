Monsoon Session Of Parliament To Begin On July 22

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to start on July 22 and is expected to run until August 9, according to sources.



During this session, the government is expected to present the full Budget for 2024-2025. The Finance Ministry has already begun its pre-budget consultations with various ministries and stakeholders as of June 17.



The session will also likely include the oath-taking of newly elected members, the election of the speaker, the President's address, and subsequent discussions.



In a post on X, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju mentioned that the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will occur from June 24 to July 3.



On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget for 2024-25, highlighting the government's economic accomplishments over the past decade and the country's transformation into one of the fastest-growing economies globally. The Finance Minister emphasized job creation through infrastructure development and support for farmers, youth, women, and the poorest households.



Additionally, a special 8-day Parliament session is set to begin on June 24, with the election of the Lok Sabha speaker likely on June 26. New Members of Parliament will take their oaths on June 24 and 25, according to sources.

