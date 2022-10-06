MoS External Affairs to visit US to participate in UNSC debate

New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan will be in the US from October 6 to participate in the High Level UN Security Council Debate, on "Peace and Security in Africa: Strengthening the fight against the financing of armed groups and terrorists through the illicit trafficking of natural resources", an official said.

The UNSC meeting is a signature initiative of Gabon's Presidency of the Security Council, and is likely to be presided over by the Foreign Minister of Gabon.

On October 7, the Minister will also attend an event to commemorate the fifth anniversary of India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

Established in 2017, the $150 million India-UN Development Partnership Fund is supported and led by Central government, and implemented in collaboration with the UN system.

The fund supports Southern-owned and led, demand-driven and transformational sustainable development projects across the developing world, with a focus on least developed countries and small island developing states.

During the visit, Muraleedharan is also likely to meet senior UN officials as well as ministers of other member states attending the UNSC meeting.

He is also scheduled to visit Atlanta for Indian community related engagements.