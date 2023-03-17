Most children do not have access to quality edn: Atishi

While education remains an important factor for development, most children across the country do not have access to quality education, AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday. Speaking at the India Today TV conclave here, Atishi said even as leaders talk about a growing Indian economy, there are "worrying points" that global indices throw at the country. She said citizens should "raise their voice" to overcome the challenges. "While on one hand we talk about a growing Indian economy, there are many worrying points that global indexes throw at us. You have India, year after year, falling from global positions.





This is where the Indian voice needs to be heard and raised," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said. Referring to a survey report, she said 50 per cent of the school-going children in the country do not know how to read and write. "We know how important education is to all of us, but most of the children across the country do not have access to good-quality academic facilities. This is also where we need to raise our voice. Over four crore Indians are unemployed and 28.26 per cent of youngsters do not have jobs. As a country, these are the issues we need to talk and be loud about," Atishi said. Lashing out at the BJP-led Centre, she said while it talks about cracking down on corruption, there has been "no investigation on Adani despite the Hindenburg report".





"Why is that inequality is rising in this country? It is because some people are more favoured than others. On one hand, we talk about cracking down on corruption, yet when the Adani Group gets investments from six shell companies registered on the same address for Rs 42,000 crore, there is no investigation," the AAP MLA alleged.











