Mother Arrested For Murdering 4-Year-Old Daughter In Kerala River Tragedy

A 36-year-old woman has been arrested by Kerala police for allegedly murdering her four-year-old daughter by throwing her into a river in Ernakulam district. The accused confessed to the crime after initially providing conflicting statements about the child's disappearance.

The accused, identified as Sandhya, was taken into custody in Chengamanad area, approximately 35 kilometers north of Kochi, after she admitted to killing her daughter Kalyani. The child's body was recovered on Tuesday morning following an extensive search operation by authorities.

According to police investigations, Sandhya collected Kalyani from an Anganwadi center in the Puthencruz-Mattakuzhy area on Monday evening, where the child was staying near her father's family residence. She then transported the girl to her own home in Kurumassery, Chengamanad, which falls under Ernakulam rural administration.

During interrogation, Sandhya confessed to throwing the child into the river from Moozhikulam bridge, located about 5 kilometers from her residence and situated on the route from her husband's house.

The inquest was conducted at Angamaly Taluk Hospital, followed by a post-mortem examination at Kalamassery Medical College to determine the exact cause of death. Sandhya was presented before the court after undergoing medical examination at Aluva Taluk Hospital.

Police officials revealed that the accused initially provided contradictory statements to family members regarding her daughter's whereabouts, which raised suspicions and led to intensive questioning.

Kalyani was the daughter of Subhash, a resident of Mattakuzhy, a semi-rural area in the eastern part of Ernakulam district, situated approximately 40-45 kilometers east of Kochi city.

Authorities are continuing their interrogation of the accused to establish the motive behind the killing and to determine whether any other individuals were involved in the crime. The case highlights concerns about child safety and domestic circumstances that may lead to such tragic incidents.

The investigation remains active as police work to understand the complete circumstances surrounding this devastating crime against an innocent child.