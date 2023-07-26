Motion Of No-Confidence And The Demand For Addressing Manipur Violence In Indian Parliament

The INDIA, an alliance representing the Opposition, has filed a notice for a motion of no-confidence against the current government. They plan to proceed with a vote of no trust in the Centre, citing a parliamentary deadlock. Their main demand is for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the matter of Manipur violence in the House. However, the government has asserted its intention to discuss the issue, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing it. The Opposition has outrightly rejected this proposal.



Congress's deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has lodged a notice for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government with the Lok Sabha Secretary General's office. By proposing this motion, the Opposition aims to question the government's majority, and if it gets approved, the current government will be required to step down.

Once the Lok Sabha Speaker validates the motion, he will present it before the House and request members supporting the motion to stand up at their designated spots. It is anticipated that approximately 50 opposition members will stand in favor of the motion.

Since the commencement of the Parliament monsoon session, Opposition parties have consistently called for Prime Minister Modi to address the ongoing Manipur violence.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Opposition leaders who were demanding PM Modi's statement regarding the situation in Manipur. Amidst chants of "Manipur! Manipur!", Amit Shah expressed his view, stating that those who are raising these slogans now, do not seem to have any genuine interest in the government or in cooperating. Their concerns do not extend to matters concerning Dalits or the welfare of women. He wants to emphasize that he has already communicated to both House leaders today that he is prepared for a comprehensive discussion on any subject.