Move to preserve heritage sites in rural areas
Berhampur: The Odisha government has launched an initiative to identify, preserve and promote heritage sites and artifacts in rural areas, officials said. The data collected through the ‘Panchayat Dharohar’ programme with the involvement of elected members of the panchayats will be uploaded on ‘Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar’ platform of the Ministry of Culture for future development. Odisha has around 6,800 gram panchayats.
The panchayats can play a major role in the identification, documentation, sustainable conservation and promotion of heritage sites, a recent letter issued by the Department of Panchayat Raj to district collectors said. “We have received data of around 20 sites so far and expect to receive more in the next few days,” said Prahallad Pradhan, District Panchayat Officer (DPO) of Ganjam. There are 503 panchayats in the district.
“Several heritage sites exist in rural areas of the culturally rich Ganjam district. There is a need to urgently identify those for their development. We thank the government for this initiative,” said Subash Chandra Padhy, a retired professor at Berhampur University.
Manoranjan Gouda, sarpanch of Kaithakhandi panchayat in Digapahandi block, said they have already identified several such sites. “We have discussed the matter with other village heads and urged them to accord this exercise high priority. The heritage sites are the pride of the district,” said Gouda, who is also the president of the Ganjam Sarpanch Association.