MP Assembly's Monsoon Session to begin on Monday

Bhopal: The Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will start from Monday. It is the second session of the 16th Assembly after the elections held in November last year.



Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will present the annual budget during the session. The budget is likely to be comprehensive and beneficial for all sections of the society, state finance minister, Jagdeesh Devda earlier said.

During the session, the BJP government is also prepared to bring nearly a dozen Bills to the assembly for its approval. Given the majority the BJP has in the Assembly, there would be no hindrance in clearing the proposed Bills.

There would be a total of 14 sittings between July 1 and July 19. Around 4500 questions have been put up by MLAs to seek reply from the government. The majority of the questions are regarding the progress reports of development projects, law and order, employment, etc.

After reviewing the government's preparation, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has issued necessary directions to the concerned officials to prepare comprehensive reports on departmental accomplishments and promptly respond to queries in the upcoming Assembly session.

The Session is likely to be stormy as the Congress led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar is prepared to corner the Mohan Yadav's government on various issues pertaining to women's security, law and order situation, farmers, nursing collages scams, etc.