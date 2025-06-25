Live
- Monsoon Knock Triggers Munneru Flood Fears: Retaining wall construction pace snags
- Cyberabad cops blow lid off betting syndicate; 4 held, 10 websites shut
- BJP shutdown in Narayanpet town
- CM to launch voter outreach drive in Kuppam on June 29
- Health Dept utilises drones in anti-mosquito operation
- Three die, 16 hurt as lorry hits stationary vehicles
- Horticulture to be expanded to 2,500 acres in Vizianagaram dist
- Woman jumps into well with two kids
- Seminar on ‘Career opportunities in mgmt edu’ on June 28
- PIL in SC seeks grounding of Air India Boeing fleet
MPs in Parl panel ask why no FIR lodged in Justice Varma cash case
New Delhi: Several MPs at a Parliamentary panel meeting on Tuesday asked why no FIR has been lodged over the recovery of unaccounted cash from a High Court judge's residence and told the Department of Justice to prepare a detailed note on the matter, sources said.
The MPs also demanded a code of conduct for judges, and justices.
