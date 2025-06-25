  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

MPs in Parl panel ask why no FIR lodged in Justice Varma cash case

MPs in Parl panel ask why no FIR lodged in Justice Varma cash case
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Several MPs at a Parliamentary panel meeting on Tuesday asked why no FIR has been lodged over the recovery of unaccounted cash from a High...

New Delhi: Several MPs at a Parliamentary panel meeting on Tuesday asked why no FIR has been lodged over the recovery of unaccounted cash from a High Court judge's residence and told the Department of Justice to prepare a detailed note on the matter, sources said.

The MPs also demanded a code of conduct for judges, and justices.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick