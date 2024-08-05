Live
- Cognizant to expand presence in Hyderabad with new facility
- RBI rolls out new norms for banks, NBFCs on model risks in credit
- EAM Jaishankar briefs PM Modi on Bangladesh crisis at high-stakes CCS meeting
- Haryana Cabinet decides to procure all crops at MSP
- 17 crore jobs created in India in last 10 years: Union Minister
- PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana crosses 100 MW solar capacity mark in Maharashtra
- Paris Olympics: Nisha Dahiya loses in quarters after dislocating finger against Sol Gum Pak
- Indian Railways suspends all train operations to Bangladesh
- Bombay HC junks plea against ‘Ladki Bahin’, ‘Yuva Karya’ schemes
- MPs should not use House for public relations campaigns: Om Birla
Just In
MPs should not use House for public relations campaigns: Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday instructed the MPs not to use the House for public relations campaigns.
New Delhi:Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday instructed the MPs not to use the House for public relations campaigns.
“Members come to the House and do public relations campaigns here. They leave the House and go to different MPs and senior leaders to meet and talk,” the Speaker said.
He said that he does not want to name the MPs but if they continue with the practice he (Speaker) will be forced to take their names.
“I will call them out by names if they do not stop this practice,” the Speaker said.
He then allowed Sayani Ghosh, the newly elected TMC MP from Jadavpur, West Bengal, to speak on the grant demands related to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying.
During her speech, as Ghosh began thanking her party leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, the Speaker reminded her of parliamentary traditions, emphasising that leaders should not be thanked in this manner during House discussions and that she should focus on the topic at hand.
Ghosh also attempted to discuss an incident at the Niti Aayog meeting, which the Speaker did not permit.
Earlier, Lok Sabha resumed and the government introduced several key bills in the House. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Appropriation Bill and Finance Bill. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal presented legislation on readjusting the representation of Scheduled Tribes in Goa's Assembly constituencies.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will see the introduction of the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill by Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday.
Reports have also suggested the government may propose amendments to the Waqf Act, potentially limiting the Waqf Board's authority to designate properties. These changes would reportedly include mandatory verification for property claims.