Mumbai: 2 auto drivers injured as portion of building crashes during demolition

Mumbai: Two autorickshaw drivers, including a woman, were injured when a portion of an empty building crashed during demolition work here on Saturday afternoon, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The incident occurred at around 2.45 p.m. when the fully vacated three-storied Mahindra Building in Nensey Colony of Borivali east was being razed.

A portion of the building being demolished by a JCB suddenly came crashing with debris falling on the two autorickshaws parked nearby, injuring the two drivers sitting in it.

They have been identified as Suman Shukla (woman), who suffered injuries on the neck and legs, and Ravikumar Rana, who sustained injuries on the head, face and arms.

They were rushed to the nearby Shrikrishna Hospital for treatment where their condition was described as stable.

Videos on social media showed the demolition work and the building portion collapsing, and later the Fire Brigade reached the spot.