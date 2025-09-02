Mumbai Authorities Launch Cleanup Operation Following Court-Ordered End To Maratha Quota Protests

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated comprehensive cleanup operations following the Bombay High Court's directive requiring Maratha reservation protesters to evacuate Mumbai's streets by Tuesday afternoon. The court's stern intervention came after activist Manoj Jarange's demonstration severely disrupted normal city operations.

Law enforcement authorities served formal notices to Jarange and his leadership team, demanding immediate evacuation from the Azad Maidan demonstration site due to multiple violations of pre-approved protest conditions. Officials cited numerous breaches including unauthorized road blockages using vehicles and crowd formations that exceeded permitted boundaries.

Police sources confirmed that the violations included obstructing traffic corridors with trucks, automobiles, and demonstrator gatherings, directly contravening the established guidelines for the permitted assembly. The notices followed documentation of Jarange's public declarations and systematic breaches of agreed-upon demonstration terms.

During overnight operations, municipal workers conducted extensive sanitation efforts across the Azad Maidan vicinity. The civic administration deployed specialized equipment including a skid steer loader, two compact waste collection vehicles, and one large-capacity compactor to eliminate accumulated debris and restore standard conditions.

The municipal corporation's Solid Waste Management Division coordinated both mechanical equipment and manual workforce to execute the comprehensive cleaning initiative. Officials indicated ongoing commitment to maintaining area accessibility for general public use.

Traffic flow remained significantly constrained around Azad Maidan on Tuesday, with adjacent roadways congested by parked vehicles and remaining demonstrators. While some participants began dismantling their temporary arrangements, others maintained their positions. Some supporters were observed in celebratory activities despite the court mandate.

Jarange's hunger strike reached its fifth consecutive day Tuesday as he maintained demands for Maratha community inclusion within the Other Backward Classes classification for reservation advantages. Despite visible physical deterioration from abstaining from food and water, the activist instructed followers to comply with judicial directives.

The protest leader urged supporters to respect legal requirements, avoid disrupting Mumbai residents, restrict vehicle parking to designated zones, and suggested non-compliant participants return to their home communities. However, Jarange emphasized his intention to remain in Mumbai until achieving community reservation objectives.

The indefinite hunger strike commenced August 29, advocating for ten percent reservation allocation for the Maratha community in government employment and educational institutions under OBC classification.

Monday's High Court session highlighted how the Maratha quota demonstration had "essentially paralyzed" Mumbai operations. The judicial panel observed that protesters had extended beyond Azad Maidan's designated boundaries, blocking critical infrastructure including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Churchgate railway facilities, and Marine Drive.

The court characterized the circumstances as severe, noting Mumbai's operational capacity had been fundamentally compromised. The judicial authority provided Jarange and supporters a final opportunity to restore normal city functioning through voluntary street evacuation.