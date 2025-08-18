Mumbai Braces For Severe Weather As Meteorological Department Issues Critical Rain Warning

The India Meteorological Department has escalated its weather warning to the highest level for Mumbai and surrounding areas on Monday, as the financial capital endures its third straight day of relentless rainfall. The critical alert, issued around 10:30 AM, indicates that intense precipitation will persist until noon, followed by extremely heavy downpours throughout the remainder of the day.

Weather forecasters predict that Mumbai residents should prepare for moderate to heavy rainfall over the next day, with the possibility of exceptionally intense showers accompanied by strong gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kilometers per hour. Temperature ranges are expected to remain consistent between 24-28 degrees Celsius during this period.

The meteorological conditions extend beyond Mumbai's boundaries, affecting the broader Maharashtra region. Marathwada is anticipated to experience thunderstorms with lightning strikes, substantial rainfall, and wind gusts of 30-40 kmph at various locations. The Konkan-Goa coastal belt faces warnings of heavy to extremely heavy precipitation, with some isolated areas potentially receiving record-breaking rainfall amounts.

The Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra are similarly positioned to encounter significant weather disturbances, with forecasters warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall patterns that could result in isolated areas experiencing exceptional downpours. These challenging weather conditions are projected to continue affecting the region until August 23.

Current ground conditions in Mumbai reflect the severity of the weather system. Heavy rainfall has already created widespread waterlogging across multiple city areas, bringing vehicular movement to a virtual standstill. The Western Express Highway near Vile Parle has experienced significant traffic slowdowns due to the persistent downpour, while the Gandhi Market area in Sion has reported substantial flooding.

Looking ahead, the next 48 hours promise continued moderate to heavy rainfall across Mumbai and its suburbs, with the likelihood of very heavy showers intensifying during nighttime hours, accompanied by gusty winds. Temperature readings are forecast to hover around 27 degrees Celsius for maximum temperatures and 24 degrees Celsius for minimum readings.

Maritime authorities have issued specific warnings for fishing communities and seafaring vessels. On August 18, squally weather conditions with wind speeds of 45-55 kmph, potentially gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected along the North Konkan coast and adjacent maritime zones. From August 19 through 21, these conditions are anticipated to intensify, with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusts potentially reaching 70 kmph in the same coastal regions.

The sustained nature of this weather system represents a significant challenge for Mumbai's infrastructure and daily operations, as the city continues to grapple with the effects of consecutive days of heavy precipitation while preparing for several more days of similar conditions ahead.